First glimpse of Mudita Kompakt
Mudita Kompakt is Mudita's upcoming minimalist phone with an E-Ink touchscreen, designed for simplicity and reducing digital noise.
Restful January: Tips for Post-Holiday Sleep Disruption
Learn how to embrace healthier sleep routines with Mudita, and reset your sleep schedule for a restful January.
New Year, New Sleep Habits: Preparing for January
Grounded in Mudita's philosophy of mindful living, our comprehensive guide it offers insightful tips and practical advice to revolutionize your sleep routine.
Wellness-Inspired Gift Ideas from Mudita
What better way to kick off the holidays than with gifts that are both useful and thoughtful?
The Compelling Case for Reinstating the Classic Alarm Clock
Discover the transformative power of Mudita Bell and Mudita Bell 2 alarm clocks in enhancing your sleep hygiene.
Help your Kids Maintain a Sleep Schedule During Winter Break
Discover tips for maintaining your child's sleep schedule during winter break & embrace holiday harmony with Mudita's guide to healthy sleep habits.
Thoughtful Presents: A Mindful Approach to Gift-Giving
Explore mindful gift-giving with Mudita. Discover how choosing thoughtful, wellness-focused presents can reduce stress, declutter lives, and enhance well-being.
Sleep-Friendly Holiday Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List
This holiday season, delight your loved ones with Mudita's unique sleep-friendly gift ideas, perfect for anyone valuing restful nights and peaceful mornings.
Silent walking as a form of walking meditation
Explore the rejuvenating power of silent walking, a modern twist on ancient walking meditation.
10 FUN & INTERESTING FACTS about sleep
At Mudita, we believe sleep is a fascinating subject, and there's a lot we know—and a lot we don't know—about it.
Best podcasts for sleep- Mudita Edition
Enhance your podcast experience with Mudita Harmony. Mudita’s expertly curated list features soothing soundscapes and stories perfect for drifting off.
The Benefits of Soothing Sleep Sounds
Discover the benefits of soothing sleep sounds for improving sleep hygiene with our insightful guide.
Why Cooler Weather is Better for Your Sleep Hygiene
From boosting melatonin production to improving air quality, learn how a cooler environment can enhance your sleep quality.
Effects of chronic sleep deprivation on health & well-being
How your sleep habits are shaping your life, productivity & relationships and why prioritizing rest is a crucial step towards safeguarding your well-being.
5 Simple Sleep Hacks to Adjust to the End of DST in the Fall
Discover 5 effective sleep hacks to seamlessly transition into the end of Daylight Saving Time.
Embrace the Night: Cultivate Habits for Optimal Sleep Health
Ensure every night is a good night. Unlock the secrets to revitalizing sleep with Mudita's guide to 5 crucial habits for impeccable sleep hygiene.
Mindful Tech Use: Digital well-being for a balanced life
Discover the art of mindful tech use with actionable tips for digital well-being.
How to create a cozy sleep environment for Fall/Autumn
Discover the science behind restful sleep and craft a serene autumn sleep haven with expert tips on light control, soothing sounds, cozy bedding, and aromas.
Why sleep is crucial for academic success
Unveiling the Role of Rest in Boosting Brain Power and Well-being
Top Self-Care Rituals to Welcome Autumn 🍂
These self-care rituals can serve as a comforting guide, enriching your journey as you shift from the balmy embrace of summer to the golden allure of autumn.
Kids & Sleep: The importance of Sleep Hygiene in Children
Sleeping is essential for the body to recuperate and get ready for the following day.
The Power of Wellness: 5 Research-Based Reasons of Self-Care
Self-care is a deliberate activity that you do to take care of your mental, physical, and emotional health.
What Color Noise Will Help You Sleep Better At Night?
From white to pink to brown, find out which sound frequency is your ticket to dreamland. Plus learn how Mudita Harmony can be your ultimate sleep companion.
Reasons to Stop Using Your Smartphone as an Alarm Clock
The convenience of using a smartphone as an alarm may be appealing, but are the potential negative impacts on your sleep quality & overall health worth it?
10 Secrets to Deep, Restful, Restorative Sleep
Good sleep is like a song you haven't learned yet. Check out our secrets to keeping a regular schedule, staying calm, and not letting worries take over.
Mudita Surpassed Kickstarter Goal for Harmony 2 & Bell 2
We are thrilled to announce that our recent Kickstarter campaign for the Harmony 2 and Bell 2 alarm clocks has been a success!
Mudita Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Bell 2 & Harmony 2
With a focus on precision, design, and user experience, these new alarm clocks are set to revolutionize your mornings and elevate your overall well-being.
5 Common Sleep Myths Debunked!
Don't lose out on quality sleep because of sleep myths. Instead, let the science of sleep guide you to a more restful and rejuvenating slumber.
Mudita Moment Watch Wins Red Dot Award: Product Design 2023
Winning the 2023 Red Dot Award for Product Design is a testament to the innovative and mindful design of the Mudita Moment watch.
Rise and Shine: The Benefits of Waking Up with the Sun
Waking up with the sun is important for our circadian rhythms and can improve our overall health, mood, and energy levels.
Mindful Spring Cleaning: Practices to Declutter Your Mind
Practical mindfulness practices to help declutter and organize your thoughts for a clearer and more focused mind.
Nature's Healing Power: How Spring Can Help You Recharge
Beneath the canopy of trees and the melody of birds, the healing power of nature encompasses us, soothing the soul and restoring balance to the mind and body.
Simple ways to create a mindful morning routine
Creating a mindful morning routine can be a powerful way to start your day with clarity, focus, and calmness.
Is mindful use of technology the next digital revolution?
Mindful tech use is a growing trend, where people are becoming more conscious of how they interact with technology & use it in a way to promote well-being.
What's behind the loneliness epidemic & how can we fix it
Understanding & overcoming isolation is not only crucial for our mental health, but also for our overall well-being.
The mindfulness of winter
Winter's stillness serves as a reminder to slow down, to recharge, and to refocus. Embrace the stillness, and let it guide you towards growth and renewal.
10 Habits to Master in 2023 to Transform Your Life
Let's make a conscious effort to establish positive habits which will transform our lives and lead us to success and happiness.
Your Healthy Sleep Hygiene Checklist ☑
An easy sleep hygiene checklist can help you fall asleep faster and wake up feeling more refreshed.
Why a mindful alarm clock makes the perfect holiday gift
Gifts which are practical and useful make for happy holidays.
Simple Self-Care Checklist
Self-care is an important if you want to feel your best. Here's a checklist to help make sure you're getting the most from your self-care routine.
What is digital depression & why does it matter
Digital depression is real. In today’s tech-charged world, it's important to prioritize digital wellness.
What causes insomnia & how to treat it
If you suffer from insomnia, it might help to take a holistic approach to your sleep hygiene in order to experience more restful, uninterrupted night's rest.
How to wake up early: 5 Secrets of Early Birds
If you struggle to wake up early each morning, check out our simple tips & you, too, can become a morning person!
Slow down: Finding calm in a busy world
We can always find some time to slow down and find our inner peace.
How to nurture relationships in the digital age
Technology has become an integral part of how we communicate & relate to one another in the twenty-first century.
6 Ways to Bring Back the Simplicity into Your Life
When you're ready to simplify your life, it opens the door to better health, happiness and peace of mind.
Simple Ways To Turn Your Bedroom Into A Sleep Sanctuary
Making small changes has the potential to greatly improve your sleep hygiene, so you can get a better night’s rest.
My TOP 6 Wellness Non-Negotiables
Our team member shares her wellness non-negotiables and how they help to guide her towards a life of health, happiness and fulfillment.
Simple tips to transition to a back-to-school sleep schedule
Back-to-school means earlier mornings and earlier bedtimes. Check out our tips for an easy transition.
How to effectively deal with workplace burnout
“Burnout is what happens when you try to avoid being human for too long.” ~Michael Gungor
We’ve reached the end of our crowdfunding journey!
Our Backers & the Mudita Community helped us bring this AWESOME campaign to completion!
The Science-Backed Benefits of Beauty Sleep
Who knew the best natural cosmetic for maintaining a beautiful and healthy complexion is SLEEP!?
We’ve reached an important milestone!
“One way to keep momentum going is to have constantly greater goals.”– Michael Korda
Five Essential Habits to Boost Your Mental Health
To mark Mental Illness Awareness Week, we’re offering five essential tips to boost your mental health.
May 4th 2022 Shipping & Production Update
Here's the most recent shipping update & a software update roadmap.
April 2022 Shipping & Production Update
The April update is HERE! More devices are come along with a MuditaOS & MuditaCenter update.
March 24th 2022 Mudita Pure Shipping & Production Update
More & more devices are coming! This week we already shipped out 144 phones and are preparing to ship out another 288 units.
Mudita Pure March 2022 Production & Shipping Update
Today, we shipped out over 200 devices & in the next couple of days, approximately 150 more Mudita Pure devices will be shipped to our Backers.
Thoughts on Using Mudita Pure, from a Gen Z User
Gen Z are true digital natives. Can they manage to take a step back from constant connection & try Mudita Pure?
Mudita Pure Shipping Update- More devices are on the way!
In this update, we outline our strategy on how we plan to scale up production & increase the amount of devices which are being shipped out each week.
Mudita Pure February 2022 Shipping Update
Shipping has resumed & new Mudita Pure devices are being shipped every week.
Discover Why Unplugging is the Best Way to Recharge
Sometimes, when things get to be “too much,” the best way to recharge & unwind is with an offline strategy. Discover the art of disconnection!
An invitation to the Breath Festival in Warsaw
Join Mudita at the Breath Festival in Warsaw this weekend: Jan 21-23
January 2022 Production Update
We are back on track with production & shipping.
Mindful approach to New Year's resolutions
Although mindfulness is indeed rooted in the present moment, it can help us step in to the New Year with more peace & clarity.
FLOW STATE: Discover the ultimate secret to productivity
What is FLOW state & how can it help you get more things done.
First Shipments of Mudita Pure Dispatched to Backers!
Mudita begins shipments of its much-anticipated, award-winning minimalist feature phone to its early Backers.
MuditaOS goes from Developer Preview to FULLY Open Source
The wait is OVER! Both MuditaOS & Mudita Center code is now FULLY Open Source!
Final NPI Update: firm mass production & shipping dates
We know you’re all looking forward to receiving your Mudita Pure, so we have some firm mass production & shipping dates to share with you.
5 reasons to switch to an alarm clock
Find out why switching to an alarm clock may be the secret to a better night's sleep!
Mudita Harmony & Mudita Bell Design/Development story
In a world of constant connection and ever-present technology, making mindful choices, for better sleep, positively impacts our health and overall well-being.
October Mudita Pure Production & Development update
We're back with another exciting update. We're almost at the finish line!
Why you shouldn't sleep with your phone under the pillow
Are you sleeping with a phone under your pillow? Is that dangerous for your health? Are there other ways to wake up on time?
Mudita Pure August/September Production Update
Here's a new update to let you know where we are in the development of Mudita Pure.
July 2021 Mudita Pure Development/Production update
It’s that time again! A new month means more progress and development when it comes to Mudita Pure.
We’re not that busy, we’re just distracted
We're not as busy as we think we are!
June 2021 Mudita Pure Production/ Development update
Things are moving forward quite quickly! We’ll do our best to update you on all of our progress.
Reflections on Minimalism: Expectations vs. Reality
At its core, minimalism isn’t anything complicated. It's a very simple idea. It’s intentional simplicity.
Is remote work here to stay?
As the global pandemic shuttered cities, emptied offices and accelerated existing trends in remote work, most of us moved our lives online.
Mudita Pure May 2021 development and production update
We know that you are eagerly awaiting the delivery of Mudita Pure, so we would like to share our most recent progress with you.
How ‘Zoom hoodies' remind me not to judge
Zoom, as well as other video-conferencing software, has helping us stay connected, however, it has also given rise to some peculiar habits.
iF Design Award 2021 for Mudita Pure
We're excited to announce that Mudita Pure, our minimalist E Ink phone, has been honored with another prominent award!
Cell phones without internet access, why should we use them?
Smartphones may be here to stay, but there are plenty of reasons to make the switch to the "less mainstream" feature phone
Mudita Pure April production & development update
Here’s a summary of the progress we’ve made in the last month and our plans for the upcoming weeks.
The Algorithm Effect: How algorithms influence our decisions
Algorithms. They are everywhere. And they can even go rouge. Whether we are aware of it or not, algorithms have become a ubiquitous part of our everyday lives.
Predictive texting: The need for speed
Becoming accustomed to predictive text software may have some, unconsidered, albeit, far-reaching consequences, especially in younger individuals.
New production schedule, and unfortunately - further delay
We are truly sorry to announce that due to the circumstances which we will further cover in this update, we have to postpone the release date of Mudita Pure.
Everything I know about mindfulness, I learned from my dog
Dogs know: a wandering mind is an unhappy mind. Dogs are undeniably remarkable mindfulness teachers, if we take the time to notice the lessons.
E Ink and The Eyestrain Debate
The matte screen of an E ink display, like in Mudita Pure, does not trigger visual strain in the same way as staring at an LCD screen does.
Mudita Pure Production Update - February
With a lot of activities moving forward in the Mudita Pure production process, we’re here with another update.
Complexities to Relationships in the Digital Age.
Relationships are complex; whether you choose to live hyper-connected to your digital devices or choose a more basic, unplugged, analog type of life.
Our Digital Lives: The Power of Privacy
Consumers are expecting privacy, and if companies fail to provide adequate safeguards, they will find someone who can.
Mudita Pure development: Production update
Over the last couple of weeks, our team members have been able to test the Mudita Pure in real life.
Little cards with huge impact.
Mindfulness is a mind exercise, intended not only for people experiencing difficulties coping with stress and negative emotions.
Mudita Pure: Production update
We have 60 fully functional Mudita Pure devices in our hands!
How technology has upended the human experience
Somehow, technology missed the memo that deep down, humans want to be treated as a priority instead of an option.
MuditaOS goes Open Source - join the Developer Preview!
We’re happy to announce that we’re open-sourcing MuditaOS - our operating system for Mudita Pure.
Mudita Pure: Important update about the production calendar
The latest tests revealed a problem, which we need to fix before starting the mass production. It means that we are forced to revise our production calendar.
Mudita Pure with the German Design Award 2021
Mudita Pure is among the winners of the German Design Awards 2021 in the "Excellent Product Design - Computer and Communication" category.
Mudita Pure: Production update & shipping dates
The progress we’ve made in the last weeks allows us to give you the information we’ve been all waiting for: the shipping dates of Mudita Pure.
Pebble Gray or Charcoal Black?
As we’re getting ready for the release of the phone, we’ve opened pre-orders of Mudita Pure on our website.
Live updates on the Breath initiative
In this blogpost we will be publishing the latest updates about Breath development.
Mudita Harmony Update : Finalizing the details
As we have just crossed another milestone in Mudita Harmony development, we are ready to share some sneak peeks with you.
Mudita Pure with the Iron A'Design Award 2020
Mudita Pure phone has been granted the Iron A' Design Award in Digital and Electronic Devices Design Category.
An Introduction to Meditation: Self-Awareness in Hard Times
Introduction to zen meditation with Zen Master Alexander Poraj-Żakiel that will help you regain balance and focus on the present moment.
The Concept of Slowness and Mudita
As a humane technology company, by providing solutions making users' everyday lives more mindful and slow, we’ve got slowness in our DNA.
The Kickstarter campaign of Mudita Pure is finished!
We are happy to inform you that our debut product campaign on Kickstarter was a success, exceeding our initial goal by 262%, thanks to more than 1,000 backers!
Where does the price of Mudita Pure come from?
We want to thank all of you that follow and support Mudita. It shows us that our mission is shared by many people all over the world.
Michal, the founder of Mudita, tells his incredible story
Personal experiences of the founder of Mudita had a major impact on the decision of establishing it. We asked Michal to tell his story in a short documentary.