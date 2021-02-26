What Can You Do with Your Old Mobile Phone?
A few years ago, a survey was released which confirmed that there are officially more mobile devices than people in the world.
A place where we share our thoughts and stories written by some great authors we collaborate with, together with news from Mudita.
Dogs know: a wandering mind is an unhappy mind.
The matte screen of an E ink display, like in Mudita Pure, does not trigger visual strain in the same way as staring at an LCD screen does.
With a lot of activities moving forward in the Mudita Pure production process, we’re here with another update.
Relationships are complex; whether you choose to live hyper-connected to your digital devices or choose a more basic, unplugged, analog type of life.
Consumers are expecting privacy, and if companies fail to provide adequate safeguards, they will find someone who can.
Over the last couple of weeks, our team members have been able to test the Mudita Pure in real life.
Mindfulness is a mind exercise, intended not only for people experiencing difficulties coping with stress and negative emotions.
We have 60 fully functional Mudita Pure devices in our hands!
We’re happy to announce that we’re open-sourcing MuditaOS - our operating system for Mudita Pure.
The latest tests revealed a problem, which we need to fix before starting the mass production. It means that we are forced to revise our production calendar.
Mudita Pure is among the winners of the German Design Awards 2021 in the "Excellent Product Design - Computer and Communication" category.
The progress we’ve made in the last weeks allows us to give you the information we’ve been all waiting for: the shipping dates of Mudita Pure.
As we’re getting ready for the release of the phone, we’ve opened pre-orders of Mudita Pure on our website.
In this blogpost we will be publishing the latest updates about Breath development.
As we have just crossed another milestone in Mudita Bell development, we are ready to share some sneak peeks with you.
Mudita Pure phone has been granted the Iron A' Design Award in Digital and Electronic Devices Design Category.
Introduction to zen meditation with Zen Master Alexander Poraj-Żakiel that will help you regain balance and focus on the present moment.
As a humane technology company, by providing solutions making users' everyday lives more mindful and slow, we’ve got slowness in our DNA.
We are happy to inform you that our debut product campaign on Kickstarter was a success, exceeding our initial goal by 262%, thanks to more than 1,000 backers!
We want to thank all of you that follow and support Mudita. It shows us that our mission is shared by many people all over the world.
Personal experiences of the founder of Mudita had a major impact on the decision of establishing it. We asked Michal to tell his story in a short documentary.
No results
A few years ago, a survey was released which confirmed that there are officially more mobile devices than people in the world.
This is a subjective list of the five most important studies on mobile phone radiation. Each study raises awareness of the potentially harmful effects.
While we are exposed to radiation on a regular basis in our everyday life, it is important to know how we can protect ourselves.
We have asked Gunilla Ladberg not only about her book but also about the living conditions of EHS people in Sweden.
Salford defines the use of mobile phones as ‘the largest biological experiment ever’ and you might be able to guess why.
Do random people know more about you than your parents or relatives in general? That is the definition of the digital age.
Can plants really help us combat air pollution at home and at work?
The earth produces a natural electromagnetic field in the specific frequencies range (0–100 Hz).
Radiation exposure is considered one of the factors that are harmful to expectant mothers.