    Sleep-Friendly Holiday Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List

    This holiday season, delight your loved ones with Mudita's unique sleep-friendly gift ideas, perfect for anyone valuing restful nights and peaceful mornings.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Silent walking as a form of walking meditation

    Explore the rejuvenating power of silent walking, a modern twist on ancient walking meditation.

    Wellness
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Healthy Body and Mind

    10 FUN & INTERESTING FACTS about sleep

    At Mudita, we believe sleep is a fascinating subject, and there's a lot we know—and a lot we don't know—about it.

    Sleep
    Healthy Body and Mind
    Mudita Products

    Best podcasts for sleep- Mudita Edition

    Enhance your podcast experience with Mudita Harmony. Mudita's expertly curated list features soothing soundscapes and stories perfect for drifting off.

    Sleep
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Healthy Body and Mind

    The Benefits of Soothing Sleep Sounds

    Discover the benefits of soothing sleep sounds for improving sleep hygiene with our insightful guide.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Why Cooler Weather is Better for Your Sleep Hygiene

    From boosting melatonin production to improving air quality, learn how a cooler environment can enhance your sleep quality.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Effects of chronic sleep deprivation on health & well-being

    How your sleep habits are shaping your life, productivity & relationships and why prioritizing rest is a crucial step towards safeguarding your well-being.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Focus and productivity
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind

    5 Simple Sleep Hacks to Adjust to the End of DST in the Fall

    Discover 5 effective sleep hacks to seamlessly transition into the end of Daylight Saving Time.

    Wellness
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Sleep
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Embrace the Night: Cultivate Habits for Optimal Sleep Health

    Ensure every night is a good night. Unlock the secrets to revitalizing sleep with Mudita's guide to 5 crucial habits for impeccable sleep hygiene.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Mindful Tech Use: Digital well-being for a balanced life

    Discover the art of mindful tech use with actionable tips for digital well-being.

    Healthy Body and Mind
    Privacy and security
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Focus and productivity

    How to create a cozy sleep environment for Fall/Autumn

    Discover the science behind restful sleep and craft a serene autumn sleep haven with expert tips on light control, soothing sounds, cozy bedding, and aromas.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Why sleep is crucial for academic success

    Unveiling the Role of Rest in Boosting Brain Power and Well-being

    Parenting
    Sleep
    Focus and productivity
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Top Self-Care Rituals to Welcome Autumn 🍂

    These self-care rituals can serve as a comforting guide, enriching your journey as you shift from the balmy embrace of summer to the golden allure of autumn.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Kids & Sleep: The importance of Sleep Hygiene in Children

    Sleeping is essential for the body to recuperate and get ready for the following day.

    Parenting
    Sleep
    Wellness
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Healthy Body and Mind

    The Power of Wellness: 5 Research-Based Reasons of Self-Care

    Self-care is a deliberate activity that you do to take care of your mental, physical, and emotional health.

    Wellness
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Mindful Breathing
    Healthy Body and Mind

    What Color Noise Will Help You Sleep Better At Night?

    From white to pink to brown, find out which sound frequency is your ticket to dreamland. Plus learn how Mudita Harmony can be your ultimate sleep companion.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Reasons to Stop Using Your Smartphone as an Alarm Clock

    The convenience of using a smartphone as an alarm may be appealing, but are the potential negative impacts on your sleep quality & overall health worth it?

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Electromagnetic radiation
    Digital minimalism
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Healthy Body and Mind

    10 Secrets to Deep, Restful, Restorative Sleep

    Good sleep is like a song you haven't learned yet. Check out our secrets to keeping a regular schedule, staying calm, and not letting worries take over.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Mudita Surpassed Kickstarter Goal for Harmony 2 & Bell 2

    We are thrilled to announce that our recent Kickstarter campaign for the Harmony 2 and Bell 2 alarm clocks has been a success!

    Mudita Products
    Mudita backstage

    Mudita Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Bell 2 & Harmony 2

    With a focus on precision, design, and user experience, these new alarm clocks are set to revolutionize your mornings and elevate your overall well-being.

    Mudita Products
    Mudita backstage
    Sleep

    5 Common Sleep Myths Debunked!

    Don't lose out on quality sleep because of sleep myths. Instead, let the science of sleep guide you to a more restful and rejuvenating slumber.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Mudita Moment Watch Wins Red Dot Award: Product Design 2023

    Winning the 2023 Red Dot Award for Product Design is a testament to the innovative and mindful design of the Mudita Moment watch.

    Wellness
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Mudita Products
    Mindful Breathing
    Sustainability
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Rise and Shine: The Benefits of Waking Up with the Sun

    Waking up with the sun is important for our circadian rhythms and can improve our overall health, mood, and energy levels.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Mindful Spring Cleaning: Practices to Declutter Your Mind

    Practical mindfulness practices to help declutter and organize your thoughts for a clearer and more focused mind.

    Meditation and mindfulness
    Healthy Body and Mind
    Wellness

    Nature's Healing Power: How Spring Can Help You Recharge

    Beneath the canopy of trees and the melody of birds, the healing power of nature encompasses us, soothing the soul and restoring balance to the mind and body.

    Wellness
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Mindful Breathing
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Simple ways to create a mindful morning routine

    Creating a mindful morning routine can be a powerful way to start your day with clarity, focus, and calmness.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Focus and productivity
    Digital minimalism
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Is mindful use of technology the next digital revolution?

    Mindful tech use is a growing trend, where people are becoming more conscious of how they interact with technology & use it in a way to promote well-being.

    Focus and productivity
    Digital minimalism
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Mudita Products
    Privacy and security
    Mudita Pure

    What's behind the loneliness epidemic & how can we fix it

    Understanding & overcoming isolation is not only crucial for our mental health, but also for our overall well-being.

    Wellness
    Digital minimalism
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Togetherness
    Healthy Body and Mind

    The mindfulness of winter

    Winter's stillness serves as a reminder to slow down, to recharge, and to refocus. Embrace the stillness, and let it guide you towards growth and renewal.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Togetherness
    Healthy Body and Mind

    10 Habits to Master in 2023 to Transform Your Life

    Let's make a conscious effort to establish positive habits which will transform our lives and lead us to success and happiness.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Focus and productivity
    Digital minimalism
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Your Healthy Sleep Hygiene Checklist ☑

    An easy sleep hygiene checklist can help you fall asleep faster and wake up feeling more refreshed.

    Sleep
    Wellness
    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Wellness-Inspired Gift Ideas from Mudita

    What better way to kick off the holidays than with gifts that are both useful and thoughtful?

    Mudita Products
    Mindful Breathing
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Sleep

    Why a mindful alarm clock makes the perfect holiday gift

    Gifts which are practical and useful make for happy holidays.

    Sleep
    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Simple Self-Care Checklist

    Self-care is an important if you want to feel your best. Here's a checklist to help make sure you're getting the most from your self-care routine.

    Sleep
    Digital minimalism
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Healthy Body and Mind

    What is digital depression & why does it matter

    Digital depression is real. In today's tech-charged world, it's important to prioritize digital wellness.

    Digital minimalism
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Healthy Body and Mind

    What causes insomnia & how to treat it

    If you suffer from insomnia, it might help to take a holistic approach to your sleep hygiene in order to experience more restful, uninterrupted night's rest.

    Sleep
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Healthy Body and Mind

    How to wake up early: 5 Secrets of Early Birds

    If you struggle to wake up early each morning, check out our simple tips & you, too, can become a morning person!

    Sleep
    Focus and productivity
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Slow down: Finding calm in a busy world

    We can always find some time to slow down and find our inner peace.

    Sleep
    Focus and productivity
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Healthy Body and Mind

    How to nurture relationships in the digital age

    Technology has become an integral part of how we communicate & relate to one another in the twenty-first century.

    Togetherness
    Healthy Body and Mind
    Mudita Products

    6 Ways to Bring Back the Simplicity into Your Life

    When you're ready to simplify your life, it opens the door to better health, happiness and peace of mind.

    Digital minimalism
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Mindful Breathing
    Minimalism
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Simple Ways To Turn Your Bedroom Into A Sleep Sanctuary

    Making small changes has the potential to greatly improve your sleep hygiene, so you can get a better night's rest.

    Sleep
    Healthy Body and Mind

    My TOP 6 Wellness Non-Negotiables

    Our team member shares her wellness non-negotiables and how they help to guide her towards a life of health, happiness and fulfillment.

    Mindful Breathing
    Healthy Body and Mind
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Sleep

    Simple tips to transition to a back-to-school sleep schedule

    Back-to-school means earlier mornings and earlier bedtimes. Check out our tips for an easy transition.

    Sleep
    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind

    How to effectively deal with workplace burnout

    "Burnout is what happens when you try to avoid being human for too long." ~Michael Gungor

    Healthy Body and Mind
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Focus and productivity
    Sleep

    We've reached the end of our crowdfunding journey!

    Our Backers & the Mudita Community helped us bring this AWESOME campaign to completion!

    Mudita Products
    Mudita Pure

    The Science-Backed Benefits of Beauty Sleep

    Who knew the best natural cosmetic for maintaining a beautiful and healthy complexion is SLEEP!?

    Healthy Body and Mind
    Sleep

    We've reached an important milestone!

    "One way to keep momentum going is to have constantly greater goals."– Michael Korda

    Mudita Products
    Mudita Pure
    Mudita backstage

    Five Essential Habits to Boost Your Mental Health

    To mark Mental Illness Awareness Week, we're offering five essential tips to boost your mental health.

    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Sleep

    May 4th 2022 Shipping & Production Update

    Here's the most recent shipping update & a software update roadmap.

    Mudita backstage
    Mudita Pure
    Mudita Products

    April 2022 Shipping & Production Update

    The April update is HERE! More devices are come along with a MuditaOS & MuditaCenter update.

    March 24th 2022 Mudita Pure Shipping & Production Update

    More & more devices are coming! This week we already shipped out 144 phones and are preparing to ship out another 288 units.

    Mudita Pure March 2022 Production & Shipping Update

    Today, we shipped out over 200 devices & in the next couple of days, approximately 150 more Mudita Pure devices will be shipped to our Backers.

    Mudita backstage
    Mudita Pure
    Mudita Products

    Thoughts on Using Mudita Pure, from a Gen Z User

    Gen Z are true digital natives. Can they manage to take a step back from constant connection & try Mudita Pure?

    Healthy Body and Mind
    Mudita Products
    Mudita Pure

    Mudita Pure Shipping Update- More devices are on the way!

    In this update, we outline our strategy on how we plan to scale up production & increase the amount of devices which are being shipped out each week.

    Mudita backstage
    Mudita Products
    Mudita Pure

    Mudita Pure February 2022 Shipping Update

    Shipping has resumed & new Mudita Pure devices are being shipped every week.

    Mudita Products
    Mudita backstage
    Mudita Pure

    Discover Why Unplugging is the Best Way to Recharge

    Sometimes, when things get to be "too much," the best way to recharge & unwind is with an offline strategy. Discover the art of disconnection!

    Digital minimalism
    Focus and productivity
    Healthy Body and Mind
    Meditation and mindfulness

    An invitation to the Breath Festival in Warsaw

    Join Mudita at the Breath Festival in Warsaw this weekend: Jan 21-23

    Healthy Body and Mind
    Mindful Breathing
    Meditation and mindfulness

    January 2022 Production Update

    We are back on track with production & shipping.

    Mudita backstage
    Mudita Pure

    Mindful approach to New Year's resolutions

    Although mindfulness is indeed rooted in the present moment, it can help us step in to the New Year with more peace & clarity.

    Healthy Body and Mind
    Meditation and mindfulness

    FLOW STATE: Discover the ultimate secret to productivity

    What is FLOW state & how can it help you get more things done.

    Focus and productivity
    Digital minimalism

    First Shipments of Mudita Pure Dispatched to Backers!

    Mudita begins shipments of its much-anticipated, award-winning minimalist feature phone to its early Backers.

    Mudita Products
    Mudita backstage

    MuditaOS goes from Developer Preview to FULLY Open Source

    The wait is OVER! Both MuditaOS & Mudita Center code is now FULLY Open Source!

    Mudita Pure
    Mudita Products

    Final NPI Update: firm mass production & shipping dates

    We know you're all looking forward to receiving your Mudita Pure, so we have some firm mass production & shipping dates to share with you.

    Mudita backstage
    Mudita Products
    Mudita Pure

    5 reasons to switch to an alarm clock

    Find out why switching to an alarm clock may be the secret to a better night's sleep!

    Healthy Body and Mind
    Sleep

    Mudita Harmony & Mudita Bell Design/Development story

    In a world of constant connection and ever-present technology, making mindful choices, for better sleep, positively impacts our health and overall well-being.

    Mudita Products
    Sleep

    October Mudita Pure Production & Development update

    We're back with another exciting update. We're almost at the finish line!

    Mudita backstage
    Mudita Products

    Why you shouldn't sleep with your phone under the pillow

    Are you sleeping with a phone under your pillow? Is that dangerous for your health? Are there other ways to wake up on time?

    Healthy Body and Mind
    Sleep

    Mudita Pure August/September Production Update

    Here's a new update to let you know where we are in the development of Mudita Pure.

    Mudita backstage
    Mudita Pure

    July 2021 Mudita Pure Development/Production update

    It’s that time again! A new month means more progress and development when it comes to Mudita Pure.

    Mudita Pure
    Mudita backstage

    We’re not that busy, we’re just distracted

    We're not as busy as we think we are!

    Digital minimalism
    Focus and productivity

    June 2021 Mudita Pure Production/ Development update

    Things are moving forward quite quickly! We’ll do our best to update you on all of our progress. 

    Mudita backstage
    Mudita Pure

    Reflections on Minimalism: Expectations vs. Reality

    At its core, minimalism isn’t anything complicated. It's a very simple idea. It’s intentional simplicity.

    Minimalism
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Is remote work here to stay?

    As the global pandemic shuttered cities, emptied offices and accelerated existing trends in remote work, most of us moved our lives online.

    Focus and productivity

    Mudita Pure May 2021 development and production update

    We know that you are eagerly awaiting the delivery of Mudita Pure, so we would like to share our most recent progress with you.

    Mudita backstage
    Mudita Pure

    How ‘Zoom hoodies'​ remind me not to judge

    Zoom, as well as other video-conferencing software, has helping us stay connected, however, it has also given rise to some peculiar habits.

    Focus and productivity

    iF Design Award 2021 for Mudita Pure

    We're excited to announce that Mudita Pure, our minimalist E Ink phone, has been honored with another prominent award!

    Mudita Pure
    Mudita backstage

    Cell phones without internet access, why should we use them?

    Smartphones may be here to stay, but there are plenty of reasons to make the switch to the "less mainstream" feature phone

    Digital minimalism
    Mudita Pure

    Mudita Pure April production & development update

    Here’s a summary of the progress we’ve made in the last month and our plans for the upcoming weeks.

    Mudita backstage
    Mudita Pure

    The Algorithm Effect: How algorithms influence our decisions

    Algorithms. They are everywhere. And they can even go rouge. Whether we are aware of it or not, algorithms have become a ubiquitous part of our everyday lives.

    Digital minimalism
    Privacy and security
    Mudita Pure

    Predictive texting: The need for speed

    Becoming accustomed to predictive text software may have some, unconsidered, albeit, far-reaching consequences, especially in younger individuals. 

    Focus and productivity
    Mudita Pure

    New production schedule, and unfortunately - further delay

    We are truly sorry to announce that due to the circumstances which we will further cover in this update, we have to postpone the release date of Mudita Pure.

    Mudita Pure

    Everything I know about mindfulness, I learned from my dog

    Dogs know: a wandering mind is an unhappy mind. Dogs are undeniably remarkable mindfulness teachers, if we take the time to notice the lessons.

    Healthy Body and Mind

    E Ink and The Eyestrain Debate

    The matte screen of an E ink display, like in Mudita Pure, does not trigger visual strain in the same way as staring at an LCD screen does.

    Mudita Pure
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Mudita Pure Production Update - February

    With a lot of activities moving forward in the Mudita Pure production process, we’re here with another update.

    Mudita Pure
    Mudita backstage

    Complexities to Relationships in the Digital Age.

    Relationships are complex; whether you choose to live hyper-connected to your digital devices or choose a more basic, unplugged, analog type of life.

    Healthy Body and Mind

    Our Digital Lives: The Power of Privacy

    Consumers are expecting privacy, and if companies fail to provide adequate safeguards, they will find someone who can.

    Mudita backstage
    Mudita Pure
    Privacy and security

    Mudita Pure development: Production update

    Over the last couple of weeks, our team members have been able to test the Mudita Pure in real life.

    Mudita backstage
    Mudita Pure

    Little cards with huge impact.

    Mindfulness is a mind exercise, intended not only for people experiencing difficulties coping with stress and negative emotions.

    Mudita Pure: Production update

    We have 60 fully functional Mudita Pure devices in our hands!

    Mudita Pure
    Mudita backstage

    How technology has upended the human experience

    Somehow, technology missed the memo that deep down, humans want to be treated as a priority instead of an option.

    Healthy Body and Mind
    Digital minimalism
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Mudita Products

    MuditaOS goes Open Source - join the Developer Preview!

    We’re happy to announce that we’re open-sourcing MuditaOS - our operating system for Mudita Pure.

    Mudita Pure
    Mudita Products
    Mudita backstage

    Mudita Pure: Important update about the production calendar

    The latest tests revealed a problem, which we need to fix before starting the mass production. It means that we are forced to revise our production calendar.

    Mudita Pure
    Mudita backstage

    Mudita Pure with the German Design Award 2021

    Mudita Pure is among the winners of the German Design Awards 2021 in the "Excellent Product Design - Computer and Communication" category.

    Mudita backstage

    Mudita Pure: Production update & shipping dates

    The progress we’ve made in the last weeks allows us to give you the information we’ve been all waiting for: the shipping dates of Mudita Pure.

    Mudita backstage

    Pebble Gray or Charcoal Black?

    As we’re getting ready for the release of the phone, we’ve opened pre-orders of Mudita Pure on our website.

    Mudita backstage

    Live updates on the Breath initiative

    In this blogpost we will be publishing the latest updates about Breath development.

    Mudita backstage

    Mudita Harmony Update : Finalizing the details

    As we have just crossed another milestone in Mudita Harmony development, we are ready to share some sneak peeks with you.

    Mudita backstage
    Sleep

    Mudita Pure with the Iron A'Design Award 2020

    Mudita Pure phone has been granted the Iron A' Design Award in Digital and Electronic Devices Design Category.

    Mudita backstage

    An Introduction to Meditation: Self-Awareness in Hard Times

    Introduction to zen meditation with Zen Master Alexander Poraj-Żakiel that will help you regain balance and focus on the present moment.

    Meditation and mindfulness

    The Concept of Slowness and Mudita

    As a humane technology company, by providing solutions making users' everyday lives more mindful and slow, we’ve got slowness in our DNA.

    Mudita backstage

    The Kickstarter campaign of Mudita Pure is finished!

    We are happy to inform you that our debut product campaign on Kickstarter was a success, exceeding our initial goal by 262%, thanks to more than 1,000 backers!

    Mudita backstage

    Where does the price of Mudita Pure come from?

    We want to thank all of you that follow and support Mudita. It shows us that our mission is shared by many people all over the world.

    Mudita backstage

    Michal, the founder of Mudita, tells his incredible story

    Personal experiences of the founder of Mudita had a major impact on the decision of establishing it. We asked Michal to tell his story in a short documentary.

    Mudita backstage

    What Is Gaga Dance Style?

    Ohad Naharin has created his own language of movement and the language is not a set vocabulary that everyone has to learn.

    Digital minimalism