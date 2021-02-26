ProductsAboutCommunityStore

Everything I know about mindfulness, I learned from my dog

Dogs know: a wandering mind is an unhappy mind. 

Healthy Body and Mind

The Eyestrain Debate

The matte screen of an E ink display, like in Mudita Pure, does not trigger visual strain in the same way as staring at an LCD screen does.

Mudita Pure
Healthy Body and Mind

Mudita Pure Production Update - February

With a lot of activities moving forward in the Mudita Pure production process, we’re here with another update.

Mudita Pure
Mudita backstage

Complexities to Relationships in the Digital Age.

Relationships are complex; whether you choose to live hyper-connected to your digital devices or choose a more basic, unplugged, analog type of life.

Healthy Body and Mind

The Power of Privacy

Consumers are expecting privacy, and if companies fail to provide adequate safeguards, they will find someone who can.

Digital minimalism
Mudita backstage
Mudita Pure

Mudita Pure development: Production update

Over the last couple of weeks, our team members have been able to test the Mudita Pure in real life.

Mudita backstage
Mudita Pure

Little cards with huge impact.

Mindfulness is a mind exercise, intended not only for people experiencing difficulties coping with stress and negative emotions.

Mudita Pure: Production update

We have 60 fully functional Mudita Pure devices in our hands!

Mudita Pure
Mudita backstage

MuditaOS goes Open Source - join the Developer Preview!

We’re happy to announce that we’re open-sourcing MuditaOS - our operating system for Mudita Pure.

Mudita Pure: Important update about the production calendar

The latest tests revealed a problem, which we need to fix before starting the mass production. It means that we are forced to revise our production calendar.

Mudita Pure
Mudita backstage

Mudita Pure with the German Design Award 2021

Mudita Pure is among the winners of the German Design Awards 2021 in the "Excellent Product Design - Computer and Communication" category.

Mudita backstage

Mudita Pure: Production update & shipping dates

The progress we’ve made in the last weeks allows us to give you the information we’ve been all waiting for: the shipping dates of Mudita Pure.

Mudita backstage

Pebble Grey or Charcoal Black?

As we’re getting ready for the release of the phone, we’ve opened pre-orders of Mudita Pure on our website.

Mudita backstage

Live updates on the Breath initiative

In this blogpost we will be publishing the latest updates about Breath development.

Mudita backstage

Mudita Bell Update : Finalizing the details

As we have just crossed another milestone in Mudita Bell development, we are ready to share some sneak peeks with you.

Mudita backstage
Sleep

Mudita Pure with the Iron A'Design Award 2020

Mudita Pure phone has been granted the Iron A' Design Award in Digital and Electronic Devices Design Category.

Mudita backstage

An Introduction to Meditation: Self-Awareness in Hard Times

Introduction to zen meditation with Zen Master Alexander Poraj-Żakiel that will help you regain balance and focus on the present moment.

Meditation and mindfulness

The Concept of Slowness and Mudita

As a humane technology company, by providing solutions making users' everyday lives more mindful and slow, we’ve got slowness in our DNA.

Mudita backstage

The Kickstarter campaign of Mudita Pure is finished!

We are happy to inform you that our debut product campaign on Kickstarter was a success, exceeding our initial goal by 262%, thanks to more than 1,000 backers!

Mudita backstage

Where does the price of Mudita Pure come from?

We want to thank all of you that follow and support Mudita. It shows us that our mission is shared by many people all over the world.

Mudita backstage

Michal, the founder of Mudita, tells his incredible story

Personal experiences of the founder of Mudita had a major impact on the decision of establishing it. We asked Michal to tell his story in a short documentary.

Mudita backstage

Yoga is for Everyone

Yoga is for everyone, it doesn’t discriminate. Your age, gender, socio-economic status, your personality etc. won’t affect your ability to do yoga.

Meditation and mindfulness

Update: Mudita Pure Development Status

The majority of Mudita's operations are now being done remotely. The only team physically present in the office is the engineering team.

Mudita backstage

How to Cultivate Better Eating Habits

When unexpected changes disrupt our lives, it can be difficult to maintain our usual routines, learn how to cultivate better eating habits in times of crisis.

Meditation and mindfulness

5G Mobile Technology Statement

5G, eventually slated to replace the present-day 3G and LTE/4G cellular telephone networks, promises to speed up the rate of data transfer by 100 times or more.

Electromagnetic radiation

Self-Care Habit Tracking

There are a lot of self-care habit tracking techniques out there. We wanted to share a few ideas to inspire you.

Focus and productivity
