Minimalism at Home
Minimalism at home is something which for some of us, seems quite challenging. We often see an item we like and buy it without really thinking.
Dogs know: a wandering mind is an unhappy mind.
The matte screen of an E ink display, like in Mudita Pure, does not trigger visual strain in the same way as staring at an LCD screen does.
With a lot of activities moving forward in the Mudita Pure production process, we’re here with another update.
Relationships are complex; whether you choose to live hyper-connected to your digital devices or choose a more basic, unplugged, analog type of life.
Consumers are expecting privacy, and if companies fail to provide adequate safeguards, they will find someone who can.
Over the last couple of weeks, our team members have been able to test the Mudita Pure in real life.
Mindfulness is a mind exercise, intended not only for people experiencing difficulties coping with stress and negative emotions.
We have 60 fully functional Mudita Pure devices in our hands!
We’re happy to announce that we’re open-sourcing MuditaOS - our operating system for Mudita Pure.
The latest tests revealed a problem, which we need to fix before starting the mass production. It means that we are forced to revise our production calendar.
Mudita Pure is among the winners of the German Design Awards 2021 in the "Excellent Product Design - Computer and Communication" category.
The progress we’ve made in the last weeks allows us to give you the information we’ve been all waiting for: the shipping dates of Mudita Pure.
As we’re getting ready for the release of the phone, we’ve opened pre-orders of Mudita Pure on our website.
In this blogpost we will be publishing the latest updates about Breath development.
As we have just crossed another milestone in Mudita Bell development, we are ready to share some sneak peeks with you.
Mudita Pure phone has been granted the Iron A' Design Award in Digital and Electronic Devices Design Category.
Introduction to zen meditation with Zen Master Alexander Poraj-Żakiel that will help you regain balance and focus on the present moment.
As a humane technology company, by providing solutions making users' everyday lives more mindful and slow, we’ve got slowness in our DNA.
We are happy to inform you that our debut product campaign on Kickstarter was a success, exceeding our initial goal by 262%, thanks to more than 1,000 backers!
We want to thank all of you that follow and support Mudita. It shows us that our mission is shared by many people all over the world.
Personal experiences of the founder of Mudita had a major impact on the decision of establishing it. We asked Michal to tell his story in a short documentary.
The National Day of Unplugging takes place from sundown to sundown, from the 6th to the 7th of March.
Decluttering your emotions and generally organizing your thoughts can help you to keep things simple, so that you can focus on what matters.
The truth is that when you’re face to face with someone, you’re going to achieve more. It’s much harder for them to ‘delete’ what you’re saying.
At Mudita, we encourage a healthier relationship with technology. As we’re present on social media, we feel it’s important to provide our mission statement.
In the upcoming weeks, we will be working on the next iteration of the Mudita Pure prototype.
According to some minimalists, you should aim to live with or with less than 100 things. This does seem quite extreme, so here are some easier offline ideas.
It can be very easy to give up, log in and sign up. This can happen when we rely too much on what goes on online, we start to forget how to live offline.
Intellectual growth is in reverse. And it’s not a comment to the social or political situation or to the conditions of media, but a scientific fact.