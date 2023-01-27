Check out all our mindful products in the Mudita Store. Check now.

Is mindful use of technology the next digital revolution?

Mindful tech use is a growing trend, where people are becoming more conscious of how they interact with technology & use it in a way to promote well-being.

Mudita Pure

What's behind the loneliness epidemic & how can we fix it

Understanding & overcoming isolation is not only crucial for our mental health, but also for our overall well-being.

Healthy Body and Mind

The mindfulness of winter

Winter's stillness serves as a reminder to slow down, to recharge, and to refocus. Embrace the stillness, and let it guide you towards growth and renewal.

10 Habits to Master in 2023 to Transform Your Life

Let's make a conscious effort to establish positive habits which will transform our lives and lead us to success and happiness.

Your Healthy Sleep Hygiene Checklist ☑

An easy sleep hygiene checklist can help you fall asleep faster and wake up feeling more refreshed.

Wellness-Inspired Gift Ideas from Mudita

What better way to kick off the holidays than with gifts that are both useful and thoughtful?

Why a mindful alarm clock makes the perfect holiday gift

Gifts which are practical and useful make for happy holidays.

Simple Self-Care Checklist

Self-care is an important if you want to feel your best. Here's a checklist to help make sure you're getting the most from your self-care routine.

What is digital depression & why does it matter

Digital depression is real. In today’s tech-charged world, it's important to prioritize digital wellness.

What causes insomnia & how to treat it

If you suffer from insomnia, it might help to take a holistic approach to your sleep hygiene in order to experience more restful, uninterrupted night's rest.

How to wake up early: 5 Secrets of Early Birds

If you struggle to wake up early each morning, check out our simple tips & you, too, can become a morning person!

Slow down: Finding calm in a busy world

We can always find some time to slow down and find our inner peace.

How to nurture relationships in the digital age

Technology has become an integral part of how we communicate & relate to one another in the twenty-first century.

6 Ways to Bring Back the Simplicity into Your Life

When you're ready to simplify your life, it opens the door to better health, happiness and peace of mind.

Simple Ways To Turn Your Bedroom Into A Sleep Sanctuary

Making small changes has the potential to greatly improve your sleep hygiene, so you can get a better night’s rest.

My TOP 6 Wellness Non-Negotiables

Our team member shares her wellness non-negotiables and how they help to guide her towards a life of health, happiness and fulfillment.

Simple tips to transition to a back-to-school sleep schedule

Back-to-school means earlier mornings and earlier bedtimes. Check out our tips for an easy transition.

How to effectively deal with workplace burnout

“Burnout is what happens when you try to avoid being human for too long.” ~Michael Gungor

We’ve reached the end of our crowdfunding journey!

Our Backers & the Mudita Community helped us bring this AWESOME campaign to completion!

The Science-Backed Benefits of Beauty Sleep

Who knew the best natural cosmetic for maintaining a beautiful and healthy complexion is SLEEP!?

We’ve reached an important milestone!

“One way to keep momentum going is to have constantly greater goals.”– Michael Korda

Five Essential Habits to Boost Your Mental Health

To mark Mental Illness Awareness Week, we’re offering five essential tips to boost your mental health.

May 4th 2022 Shipping & Production Update

Here's the most recent shipping update & a software update roadmap.

April 2022 Shipping & Production Update

The April update is HERE! More devices are come along with a MuditaOS & MuditaCenter update.

March 24th 2022 Mudita Pure Shipping & Production Update

More & more devices are coming! This week we already shipped out 144 phones and are preparing to ship out another 288 units.

Mudita Pure March 2022 Production & Shipping Update

Today, we shipped out over 200 devices & in the next couple of days, approximately 150 more Mudita Pure devices will be shipped to our Backers.

Thoughts on Using Mudita Pure, from a Gen Z User

Gen Z are true digital natives. Can they manage to take a step back from constant connection & try Mudita Pure?

Mudita Pure Shipping Update- More devices are on the way!

In this update, we outline our strategy on how we plan to scale up production & increase the amount of devices which are being shipped out each week.

Mudita Pure February 2022 Shipping Update

Shipping has resumed & new Mudita Pure devices are being shipped every week.

Discover Why Unplugging is the Best Way to Recharge

Sometimes, when things get to be “too much,” the best way to recharge & unwind is with an offline strategy. Discover the art of disconnection!

An invitation to the Breath Festival in Warsaw

Join Mudita at the Breath Festival in Warsaw this weekend: Jan 21-23

January 2022 Production Update

We are back on track with production & shipping.

Mindful approach to New Year's resolutions

Although mindfulness is indeed rooted in the present moment, it can help us step in to the New Year with more peace & clarity.

FLOW STATE: Discover the ultimate secret to productivity

What is FLOW state & how can it help you get more things done.

First Shipments of Mudita Pure Dispatched to Backers!

Mudita begins shipments of its much-anticipated, award-winning minimalist feature phone to its early Backers.

MuditaOS goes from Developer Preview to FULLY Open Source

The wait is OVER! Both MuditaOS & Mudita Center code is now FULLY Open Source!

Final NPI Update: firm mass production & shipping dates

We know you’re all looking forward to receiving your Mudita Pure, so we have some firm mass production & shipping dates to share with you.

5 reasons to switch to an alarm clock

Find out why switching to an alarm clock may be the secret to a better night's sleep!

Mudita Harmony & Mudita Bell Design/Development story

In a world of constant connection and ever-present technology, making mindful choices, for better sleep, positively impacts our health and overall well-being.

October Mudita Pure Production & Development update

We're back with another exciting update. We're almost at the finish line!

Mudita Pure August/September Production Update

Here's a new update to let you know where we are in the development of Mudita Pure.

July 2021 Mudita Pure Development/Production update

It’s that time again! A new month means more progress and development when it comes to Mudita Pure.

We’re not that busy, we’re just distracted

We're not as busy as we think we are!

June 2021 Mudita Pure Production/ Development update

Things are moving forward quite quickly! We’ll do our best to update you on all of our progress. 

Reflections on Minimalism: Expectations vs. Reality

At its core, minimalism isn’t anything complicated. It's a very simple idea. It’s intentional simplicity.

Is remote work here to stay?

As the global pandemic shuttered cities, emptied offices and accelerated existing trends in remote work, most of us moved our lives online.

Mudita Pure May 2021 development and production update

We know that you are eagerly awaiting the delivery of Mudita Pure, so we would like to share our most recent progress with you.

How ‘Zoom hoodies'​ remind me not to judge

Zoom, as well as other video-conferencing software, has helping us stay connected, however, it has also given rise to some peculiar habits.

iF Design Award 2021 for Mudita Pure

We're excited to announce that Mudita Pure, our minimalist E Ink phone, has been honored with another prominent award!

Cell phones without internet access, why should we use them?

Smartphones may be here to stay, but there are plenty of reasons to make the switch to the "less mainstream" feature phone

Mudita Pure April production & development update

Here’s a summary of the progress we’ve made in the last month and our plans for the upcoming weeks.

The Algorithm Effect: How algorithms influence our decisions

Algorithms. They are everywhere. And they can even go rouge. Whether we are aware of it or not, algorithms have become a ubiquitous part of our everyday lives.

Predictive texting: The need for speed

Becoming accustomed to predictive text software may have some, unconsidered, albeit, far-reaching consequences, especially in younger individuals. 

New production schedule, and unfortunately - further delay

We are truly sorry to announce that due to the circumstances which we will further cover in this update, we have to postpone the release date of Mudita Pure.

Everything I know about mindfulness, I learned from my dog

Dogs know: a wandering mind is an unhappy mind. Dogs are undeniably remarkable mindfulness teachers, if we take the time to notice the lessons.

E Ink and The Eyestrain Debate

The matte screen of an E ink display, like in Mudita Pure, does not trigger visual strain in the same way as staring at an LCD screen does.

Mudita Pure Production Update - February

With a lot of activities moving forward in the Mudita Pure production process, we’re here with another update.

Complexities to Relationships in the Digital Age.

Relationships are complex; whether you choose to live hyper-connected to your digital devices or choose a more basic, unplugged, analog type of life.

Our Digital Lives: The Power of Privacy

Consumers are expecting privacy, and if companies fail to provide adequate safeguards, they will find someone who can.

Mudita Pure development: Production update

Over the last couple of weeks, our team members have been able to test the Mudita Pure in real life.

Little cards with huge impact.

Mindfulness is a mind exercise, intended not only for people experiencing difficulties coping with stress and negative emotions.

Mudita Pure: Production update

We have 60 fully functional Mudita Pure devices in our hands!

MuditaOS goes Open Source - join the Developer Preview!

We’re happy to announce that we’re open-sourcing MuditaOS - our operating system for Mudita Pure.

Mudita Pure: Important update about the production calendar

The latest tests revealed a problem, which we need to fix before starting the mass production. It means that we are forced to revise our production calendar.

Mudita Pure with the German Design Award 2021

Mudita Pure is among the winners of the German Design Awards 2021 in the "Excellent Product Design - Computer and Communication" category.

Mudita Pure: Production update & shipping dates

The progress we’ve made in the last weeks allows us to give you the information we’ve been all waiting for: the shipping dates of Mudita Pure.

Pebble Gray or Charcoal Black?

As we’re getting ready for the release of the phone, we’ve opened pre-orders of Mudita Pure on our website.

Live updates on the Breath initiative

In this blogpost we will be publishing the latest updates about Breath development.

Mudita Harmony Update : Finalizing the details

As we have just crossed another milestone in Mudita Harmony development, we are ready to share some sneak peeks with you.

Mudita Pure with the Iron A'Design Award 2020

Mudita Pure phone has been granted the Iron A' Design Award in Digital and Electronic Devices Design Category.

An Introduction to Meditation: Self-Awareness in Hard Times

Introduction to zen meditation with Zen Master Alexander Poraj-Żakiel that will help you regain balance and focus on the present moment.

The Concept of Slowness and Mudita

As a humane technology company, by providing solutions making users' everyday lives more mindful and slow, we’ve got slowness in our DNA.

The Kickstarter campaign of Mudita Pure is finished!

We are happy to inform you that our debut product campaign on Kickstarter was a success, exceeding our initial goal by 262%, thanks to more than 1,000 backers!

Where does the price of Mudita Pure come from?

We want to thank all of you that follow and support Mudita. It shows us that our mission is shared by many people all over the world.

Michal, the founder of Mudita, tells his incredible story

Personal experiences of the founder of Mudita had a major impact on the decision of establishing it. We asked Michal to tell his story in a short documentary.

What Is Gaga Dance Style?

Ohad Naharin has created his own language of movement and the language is not a set vocabulary that everyone has to learn.

