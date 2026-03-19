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    Mudita Radiant Automatic Receives the iF Design Award 2026

    An award-winning take on time. Mudita Radiant Automatic earns iF Design Award 2026, combining Swiss precision with intentional design and superb craftsmanship.

    Automatic Watches
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Mudita Products

    World Sleep Day is a Reminder that Good Sleep is Essential

    Learn why sleep is important, how good sleep supports health and emotional balance, and why protecting sleep matters in today’s always-on world.

    E Ink Technology
    Sleep
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Choosing a More Present Relationship With Mudita Kompakt

    Explore how constant phone use during couple time quietly erodes intimacy in relationships and how Mudita Kompakt helps couples reconnect with intention.

    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Kompakt
    Togetherness

    Starting the New Year with Fewer Distractions, Not More Tech

    A gentle January reset. Start the new year with fewer distractions and learn how mindful tech use can support focus, rest, and more meaningful downtime.

    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Kompakt
    Digital minimalism
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Mudita Products

    What to Look for When Choosing a Minimalist Phone

    Looking for the best minimalist phone? Learn which features matter most, what to avoid, and how Mudita Kompakt combines simplicity, focus, and mindful design.

    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Kompakt
    Digital minimalism
    Mindful Use of Technology

    Mudita Radiant, Now Available in Regular Sale

    Mudita Radiant moves to regular sale with immediate availability. Experience a Swiss Made automatic field watch built for clarity, durability & everyday wear.

    Automatic Watches
    Mudita Products
    Minimalism

    Introducing 8 Days of Mindful Gifting

    Mudita presents 8 Days of Mindful Gifting. One new promotion each day, Dec 5–12 at 12:00 CET. Visit daily for meaningful, intentional gift ideas.

    Digital minimalism
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Mudita Products

    New Mudita Kompakt update 1.4.0 released

    Discover what’s new in MuditaOS K 1.4.0, including group messaging, music player upgrades, eReader updates, default app selection & systemwide improvements.

    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Kompakt
    Mudita Products

    Black Friday and The Luxury of Disconnection

    Explore how disconnection has become a modern luxury and how Mudita’s mindful products make calm, presence, and digital balance easier to achieve.

    Mudita Kompakt
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Mudita Products

    The Mudita Radiant Story: Kickstarter Finished & Pre-Orders Begin

    Mudita Radiant’s Kickstarter campaign has ended with great success. Pre-orders are now open on our website. Discover our mindful Swiss automatic field watch.

    Automatic Watches
    Mudita Products
    Minimalism

    Win the Gift of Disconnection in Our Mudita Kompakt Giveaway

    Enter the Mudita Kompakt Giveaway for a chance to win two minimalist E ink phones designed for digital detox, calm, privacy, and presence.

    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Kompakt
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Mudita Products

    Mudita Radiant Automatic Launches on Kickstarter

    Discover Mudita Radiant Automatic, a Swiss automatic field watch combining precision, durability, and minimalist design. Now live on Kickstarter.

    Minimalism
    Mudita Products
    Automatic Watches

    Mudita Products Achieve Calm Tech Institute Certification

    Mudita Kompakt, Harmony 2 & Bell 2 earn Platinum Tier Calm Tech Certification for promoting calm, focus, and better sleep.

    Mudita Kompakt
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Mudita Products
    Digital minimalism

    Sellita SW200-1 Elaboré is a Movement Built for Adventures

    Discover why the Swiss Sellita SW200-1 Elaboré movement makes Mudita Radiant a durable, precise, and reliable field watch built for real-world adventures.

    Mudita Products
    Minimalism
    Automatic Watches

    Discover What’s New in Mudita Kompakt OS K 1.3.0

    MuditaOS K 1.3.0 adds music playlists, manual network selection, better security, SMS stability & photo preview/ downloading in Mudita Center.

    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Kompakt
    Mudita Products
    Mudita backstage

    New Mudita Harmony Update: Wake Up Inspired with Custom Quotes

    Discover the new Custom Quotes feature in Mudita Harmony & Harmony 2. Personalize your wake-up routine with inspiration that starts your day right.

    Sleep
    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Mudita Radiant: A Swiss Made Field Watch for Every Adventure

    Discover Mudita Radiant, a Swiss Made automatic field watch with Sellita movement, 3 sizes, 5 dials, 6 straps, and Super-LumiNova for perfect legibility.

    Mudita Products
    Minimalism

    Why Sleep is the Foundation of Every Good Habit

    Quality sleep is the foundation of every good habit. Discover how better rest helps you regain focus, energy, and routine after summer.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind

    MuditaOS K 1.2.0 Is Here: Built Around Your Feedback

    A new update is here! MuditaOS K 1.2.0 brings offline navigation, easier sideloading & 150+ improvements to Mudita Kompakt- it's all shaped by your feedback.

    Mudita Kompakt
    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Products
    Mudita backstage

    The Travel Freedom of Mudita Kompakt

    Travel intentionally with Mudita Kompakt, the minimalist E Ink phone for digital detox. Enjoy long battery life, dual SIM, Offline Maps, and zero distractions.

    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Kompakt
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Mudita Products

    What’s Next for Mudita Kompakt?

    Explore upcoming Mudita Kompakt updates, including many bug fixes, navigation, easier sideloading, SMS improvements, and more in the July 2025 software release.

    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Kompakt
    Mudita Products
    Mudita backstage

    North America version of Kompakt Now Available for Regular Sale

    Mudita Kompakt is now available for regular purchase. Both the Global and North American versions are in stock and ready to ship, no pre-orders, no delays.

    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Kompakt

    It’s official! Kompakt is now shipping to North American Backers

    The North America Optimized Mudita Kompakt, our minimalist phone designed for mindful living, is now shipping. See what to expect and how to track your order.

    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Kompakt
    Digital minimalism
    Mudita Products

    News for Our N. American Backers: Kompakt is Shipping Next Week!

    Mudita Kompakt is shipping to North America! Get the latest updates on delivery, tariffs address deadlines, and our commitment to our North American Backers.

    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Kompakt
    Mudita backstage
    Mudita Products

    Mudita Kompakt Global Version Now in Stock at Regular Price

    We are marking the end of the pre-order phase for the Global Version of Kompakt. The Mudita Kompakt Global Version now in stock & ready to ship at €439.

    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Kompakt

    Last Chance to Get Mudita Kompakt at Pre-Order Pricing

    Last chance to get the Global Optimized version of Mudita Kompakt at pre-order pricing! Secure yours by May 7th, 2025 before the price increases.

    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Kompakt
    Mudita Products

    It’s Happening! Mudita Kompakt Has Started Shipping!

    It’s happening! Mudita Kompakt has officially started shipping. The first phones are on their way to backers. Get all the exciting details in our latest update.

    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Kompakt
    Mudita Products
    Mudita backstage

    Is Mudita Kompakt a Dumbphone?

    Is Mudita Kompakt a dumbphone? Explore why it’s better described as a minimalist phone built for privacy, focus, and distraction-free living.

    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Kompakt
    Mudita Products

    The Wait Is Almost Over: Mudita Kompakt Ships Next Week!

    Mudita Kompakt is ready to ship. Last call for pre-order pricing ends April 20. Experience this award-winning minimalist E Ink phone & discover digital balance.

    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Kompakt

    Why Mudita Kompakt is the digital detox we need right now

    Mudita Kompakt is a minimalist phone designed for digital detox—no feeds, no tracking, just essential tools to help you reclaim focus, calm, and privacy.

    Mudita Kompakt
    E Ink Technology
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Digital minimalism

    Mudita Kompakt wins Red Dot Award 2025 in Product Design

    Mudita Kompakt wins the Red Dot Award 2025, its second major design honor. Shipping begins soon, with Global and North American versions on the way .

    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Kompakt
    Mudita Products

    What is a digital detox?

    Discover what a digital detox is, why it matters, and how unplugging can boost sleep, reduce stress, and help you reconnect with what really matters.

    Mudita Kompakt
    Digital minimalism
    Mudita Products
    E Ink Technology

    Mudita Kompakt is Now Available for Pre-Order on Mudita.com

    Pre-order Mudita Kompakt now, on Mudita.com, at 27% off & embrace mindful tech with minimal distractions, privacy-first features & an E Ink display.

    Mudita Kompakt
    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Products

    March is Sleep Awareness Month: Time to Reset & Rest

    March is Sleep Awareness Month! Learn how sleep impacts health, focus & well-being, and get expert tips to reset your routine for better, healthier rest.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Mudita Kompakt Wins Prestigious iF Design Award

    Mudita Kompakt wins the iF Design Award 2025 for its minimalist, distraction-free design. Explore how this mindful phone redefines digital well-being & privacy.

    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Kompakt
    Mudita Products

    Why Mindful Tech Use Is the Key to Creating Moments That Matter

    Escape digital distractions & rediscover presence. Learn how mindful tech use can help you connect deeper, reduce stress & fully experience life beyond screens.

    Mudita Kompakt
    Digital minimalism
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Togetherness

    How Mindful Tech Use Can Set the Tone for 2025

    Learn how mindful tech use can enhance your life. Check out our tips for reducing screen time, improving sleep & building meaningful connections in 2025

    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Kompakt
    Digital minimalism
    Mindful Use of Technology

    Wake Up to a New You & Discover The Power of Sleep in 2025

    Wake up to a new you in 2025 with better sleep. Discover tips to improve sleep hygiene, build healthier routines & achieve restful nights with Mudita.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Healthy Body and Mind

    What happens when you use your phone in bed?

    Using your phone in bed harms sleep and well-being. Learn how to break the habit with mindful tips and Mudita alarm clocks for restful nights

    Sleep
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Marking a Mudita Bell Milestone To Transform Sleep Hygiene

    Our first gen Mudita Bell is officially SOLD OUT. This minimalist device transformed sleep hygiene and inspired a movement toward mindful living.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Mudita Products

    Don’t Miss Out Again: Pre-Order Mudita Kompakt on Indiegogo

    Missed Mudita Kompakt on Kickstarter? Here’s Your Second Chance-Get Mudita Kompakt at a low price on Indiegogo

    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Kompakt
    Mudita Products

    Mudita Kompakt’s Kickstarter Journey to Success

    Mudita Kompakt’s Kickstarter raised €353,751 with 1,078 backers from 34 countries, redefining mindful tech for intentional living.

    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Kompakt
    Mudita backstage

    Over 200% Funded And Rising! Kickstarter Loves Mudita Kompakt

    Over 200% Funded & Counting! Mudita Kompakt is taking Kickstarter by storm, redefining digital well-being with its minimalist design & privacy-first features.

    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Kompakt
    Mudita Products

    Mudita Kompakt on Kickstarter: Here’s Why You Should Back It

    Join the mindful tech revolution with Mudita Kompakt, launching today on Kickstarter!

    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Kompakt
    Digital minimalism
    Mindful Use of Technology

    Get ready to simplify your digital life with Mudita Kompakt

    Discover Mudita Kompakt, the minimalist phone designed to reduce screen time, protect your privacy, and support a mindful tech lifestyle.

    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Kompakt
    Digital minimalism
    Mindful Use of Technology

    Mudita Kompakt Price Reveal

    Mudita announces pricing for its new mindful phone, Mudita Kompakt, designed for digital well-being and privacy.

    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Kompakt
    Digital minimalism
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Mudita Products

    The Benefits of Choosing a Minimalist Phone Like Mudita Kompakt

    Imagine a world where every buzz, beep, and flash doesn't pull you away from the moments that matter.

    Mudita Kompakt
    E Ink Technology
    Digital minimalism
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Mudita Products

    The E Ink Advantage: How It Beats Other Screens in Real Life

    Explore how E Ink technology outshines LCD, LED & OLED screens with better outdoor readability, energy efficiency, and eye comfort in real-world applications.

    Mudita Kompakt
    Mudita Products
    E Ink Technology

    Mudita Kompakt & Embracing Mindfulness in the Digital Age

    Discover how Mudita Kompakt fosters mindfulness with minimalist design, essential features, and privacy-focused technology for a balanced lifestyle.

    Mudita Kompakt
    Digital minimalism
    Mindful Use of Technology

    Stop Mindless Scrolling: Break the Habit & Reclaim Your Time

    Mindless scrolling harms productivity & mental health. Reclaim time by setting limits through mindful tech use & tools like Mudita Kompakt for intentional use.

    Mudita Kompakt
    Focus and productivity
    Digital minimalism
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Mudita Products

    How to fall asleep fast?

    Unlock the secrets to falling asleep fast and sleeping better! Check out our tips on sleep hygiene, bedtime rituals & creating the perfect sleep environment.

    Healthy Body and Mind
    Sleep
    Wellness

    Mastering Time with the Sellita SW-300-1 Automatic Mechanism

    The Sellita SW300-1 Swiss automatic mechanism is a popular movement used in various high-end watches. It is known for its reliability and performance.

    Mudita Products
    Minimalism
    Sustainability
    Automatic Watches

    The Titanium Edge: The Ultimate Material for Premium Watches

    Discover why titanium is revolutionizing luxury watchmaking with unparalleled strength, lightweight elegance, and self-healing properties.

    Mudita Products
    Minimalism
    Automatic Watches

    The Power of Wellness: 5 Research-Based Reasons of Self-Care

    Self-care is a deliberate activity that you do to take care of your mental, physical, and emotional health.

    Wellness
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Mindful Breathing
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Embrace the Element Automatic of Elegance with Mudita

    The heart of every watch is the movement. With its simple functionality and attention to detail, traditional SWISS timepieces are hard to fully replace.

    Digital minimalism
    Mudita Products
    Minimalism
    Automatic Watches

    Another Mudita Kompakt sneak peek: The RETURN of the Jack

    Another exciting sneak peek of Mudita Kompakt! Join us in embracing a simpler, minimalist lifestyle.

    Mudita Kompakt
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Mudita Products
    Mudita backstage

    Are you ready for another sneak-peek of Mudita Kompakt?

    Discover one of Mudita Kompakt's cool feature, promising a blend of mindful tech, simplicity, and function. Stay tuned for more updates!

    Digital minimalism
    Mudita Products
    Mudita Kompakt

    Optimizing Sleep: An Exclusive Interview with Mollie Eastman

    The art of better sleep with Mollie Eastman & Mudita. Uncover expert insights on optimizing sleep hygiene & embracing Mudita's tech for improved well-being.

    Sleep
    Wellness
    Healthy Body and Mind

    First glimpse of Mudita Kompakt

    Mudita Kompakt is Mudita's upcoming minimalist phone with an E-Ink touchscreen, designed for simplicity and reducing digital noise.

    Focus and productivity
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Mudita Products
    Privacy and security
    Mudita Kompakt
    E Ink Technology

    The Compelling Case for Reinstating the Analog Alarm Clock

    Discover the transformative power of Mudita Bell and Mudita Bell 2 alarm clocks in enhancing your sleep hygiene.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Thoughtful Presents: A Mindful Approach to Gift-Giving

    Explore mindful gift-giving with Mudita. Discover how choosing thoughtful, wellness-focused presents can reduce stress, declutter lives, and enhance well-being.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Silent walking as a form of walking meditation

    Explore the rejuvenating power of silent walking, a modern twist on ancient walking meditation.

    Wellness
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Healthy Body and Mind

    10 FUN & INTERESTING FACTS about sleep

    At Mudita, we believe sleep is a fascinating subject, and there's a lot we know—and a lot we don't know—about it.

    Sleep
    Healthy Body and Mind
    Mudita Products

    Best podcasts for sleep- Mudita Edition

    Enhance your podcast experience with Mudita Harmony. Mudita’s expertly curated list features soothing soundscapes and stories perfect for drifting off.

    Sleep
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Healthy Body and Mind

    The Benefits of Soothing Sleep Sounds

    Discover the benefits of soothing sleep sounds for improving sleep hygiene with our insightful guide.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Why Cooler Weather is Better for Your Sleep Hygiene

    From boosting melatonin production to improving air quality, learn how a cooler environment can enhance your sleep quality.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Effects of chronic sleep deprivation on health & well-being

    How your sleep habits are shaping your life, productivity & relationships and why prioritizing rest is a crucial step towards safeguarding your well-being.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Focus and productivity
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind

    5 Simple Sleep Hacks to Adjust to the End of DST in the Fall

    Discover 5 effective sleep hacks to seamlessly transition into the end of Daylight Saving Time.

    Wellness
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Sleep
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Embrace the Night: Cultivate Habits for Optimal Sleep Health

    Ensure every night is a good night. Unlock the secrets to revitalizing sleep with Mudita's guide to 5 crucial habits for impeccable sleep hygiene.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Mindful Tech Use: Digital well-being for a balanced life

    Discover the art of mindful tech use with actionable tips for digital well-being.

    Healthy Body and Mind
    Privacy and security
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Focus and productivity

    How to create a cozy sleep environment for Fall/Autumn

    Discover the science behind restful sleep and craft a serene autumn sleep haven with expert tips on light control, soothing sounds, cozy bedding, and aromas.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Why sleep is crucial for academic success

    Unveiling the Role of Rest in Boosting Brain Power and Well-being

    Parenting
    Sleep
    Focus and productivity
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Top Self-Care Rituals to Welcome Autumn 🍂

    These self-care rituals can serve as a comforting guide, enriching your journey as you shift from the balmy embrace of summer to the golden allure of autumn.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Kids & Sleep: The importance of Sleep Hygiene in Children

    Sleeping is essential for the body to recuperate and get ready for the following day.

    Parenting
    Sleep
    Wellness
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Healthy Body and Mind

    What Color Noise Will Help You Sleep Better At Night?

    From white to pink to brown, find out which sound frequency is your ticket to dreamland. Plus learn how Mudita Harmony can be your ultimate sleep companion.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Reasons to Stop Using Your Smartphone as an Alarm Clock

    The convenience of using a smartphone as an alarm may be appealing, but are the potential negative impacts on your sleep quality & overall health worth it?

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Electromagnetic radiation
    Digital minimalism
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Healthy Body and Mind

    10 Secrets to Deep, Restful, Restorative Sleep

    Good sleep is like a song you haven't learned yet. Check out our secrets to keeping a regular schedule, staying calm, and not letting worries take over.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Mudita Surpassed Kickstarter Goal for Harmony 2 & Bell 2

    We are thrilled to announce that our recent Kickstarter campaign for the Harmony 2 and Bell 2 alarm clocks has been a success!

    Mudita Products
    Mudita backstage

    Mudita Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Bell 2 & Harmony 2

    With a focus on precision, design, and user experience, these new alarm clocks are set to revolutionize your mornings and elevate your overall well-being.

    Mudita Products
    Mudita backstage
    Sleep

    Mudita Moment Watch Wins Red Dot Award: Product Design 2023

    Winning the 2023 Red Dot Award for Product Design is a testament to the innovative and mindful design of the Mudita Moment watch.

    Wellness
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Mudita Products
    Mindful Breathing
    Sustainability
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Rise and Shine: The Benefits of Waking Up with the Sun

    Waking up with the sun is important for our circadian rhythms and can improve our overall health, mood, and energy levels.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Mindful Spring Cleaning: Practices to Declutter Your Mind

    Practical mindfulness practices to help declutter and organize your thoughts for a clearer and more focused mind.

    Meditation and mindfulness
    Healthy Body and Mind
    Wellness

    Nature's Healing Power: How Spring Can Help You Recharge

    Beneath the canopy of trees and the melody of birds, the healing power of nature encompasses us, soothing the soul and restoring balance to the mind and body.

    Wellness
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Mindful Breathing
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Simple ways to create a mindful morning routine

    Creating a mindful morning routine can be a powerful way to start your day with clarity, focus, and calmness.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Focus and productivity
    Digital minimalism
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Is mindful use of technology the next digital revolution?

    Mindful tech use is a growing trend, where people are becoming more conscious of how they interact with technology & use it in a way to promote well-being.

    Focus and productivity
    Digital minimalism
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Mudita Products
    Privacy and security
    Mudita Pure

    What's behind the loneliness epidemic & how can we fix it

    Understanding & overcoming isolation is not only crucial for our mental health, but also for our overall well-being.

    Wellness
    Digital minimalism
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Togetherness
    Healthy Body and Mind

    The mindfulness of winter

    Winter's stillness serves as a reminder to slow down, to recharge, and to refocus. Embrace the stillness, and let it guide you towards growth and renewal.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Togetherness
    Healthy Body and Mind

    10 Habits to Master in 2023 to Transform Your Life

    Let's make a conscious effort to establish positive habits which will transform our lives and lead us to success and happiness.

    Wellness
    Sleep
    Focus and productivity
    Digital minimalism
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Your Healthy Sleep Hygiene Checklist ☑

    Learn how to improve sleep quality, establish a consistent sleep schedule, and adopt effective sleep hygiene practices with our easy sleep hygiene checklist.

    Sleep
    Wellness
    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Why a mindful alarm clock makes the perfect holiday gift

    Gifts which are practical and useful make for happy holidays.

    Sleep
    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Simple Self-Care Checklist

    Self-care is an important if you want to feel your best. Here's a checklist to help make sure you're getting the most from your self-care routine.

    Sleep
    Digital minimalism
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Healthy Body and Mind

    What causes insomnia & how to treat it

    If you suffer from insomnia, it might help to take a holistic approach to your sleep hygiene in order to experience more restful, uninterrupted night's rest.

    Sleep
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Slow down: Finding calm in a busy world

    We can always find some time to slow down and find our inner peace.

    Sleep
    Focus and productivity
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Healthy Body and Mind

    How to nurture relationships in the digital age

    Technology has become an integral part of how we communicate & relate to one another in the twenty-first century.

    Togetherness
    Healthy Body and Mind
    Mudita Products

    6 Ways to Bring Back the Simplicity into Your Life

    When you're ready to simplify your life, it opens the door to better health, happiness and peace of mind.

    Digital minimalism
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Mindful Breathing
    Minimalism
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Simple Ways To Turn Your Bedroom Into A Sleep Sanctuary

    Making small changes has the potential to greatly improve your sleep hygiene, so you can get a better night’s rest.

    Sleep
    Healthy Body and Mind

    My TOP 6 Wellness Non-Negotiables

    Our team member shares her wellness non-negotiables and how they help to guide her towards a life of health, happiness and fulfillment.

    Mindful Breathing
    Healthy Body and Mind
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Sleep

    Simple tips to transition to a back-to-school sleep schedule

    Help your child adjust to a back-to-school sleep schedule with tips that reduce screen time and improve rest using Mudita Kompakt and Mudita Harmony.

    Sleep
    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind

    How to effectively deal with workplace burnout

    “Burnout is what happens when you try to avoid being human for too long.” ~Michael Gungor

    Healthy Body and Mind
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Focus and productivity
    Sleep

    We’ve reached the end of our crowdfunding journey!

    Our Backers & the Mudita Community helped us bring this AWESOME campaign to completion!

    Mudita Products
    Mudita Pure

    The Science-Backed Benefits of Beauty Sleep

    Unlock the secrets of beauty sleep with science-backed insights. Learn how quality sleep rejuvenates your skin, boosts immunity, and slows aging.

    Healthy Body and Mind
    Sleep

    We’ve reached an important milestone!

    “One way to keep momentum going is to have constantly greater goals.”– Michael Korda

    Mudita Products
    Mudita Pure
    Mudita backstage

    Five Essential Habits to Boost Your Mental Health

    To mark Mental Illness Awareness Week, we’re offering five essential tips to boost your mental health.

    Mudita Products
    Healthy Body and Mind
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Sleep

    May 4th 2022 Shipping & Production Update

    Here's the most recent shipping update & a software update roadmap.

    Mudita backstage
    Mudita Pure
    Mudita Products

    April 2022 Shipping & Production Update

    The April update is HERE! More devices are come along with a MuditaOS & MuditaCenter update.

    March 24th 2022 Mudita Pure Shipping & Production Update

    More & more devices are coming! This week we already shipped out 144 phones and are preparing to ship out another 288 units.

    Mudita Pure March 2022 Production & Shipping Update

    Today, we shipped out over 200 devices & in the next couple of days, approximately 150 more Mudita Pure devices will be shipped to our Backers.

    Mudita backstage
    Mudita Pure
    Mudita Products

    Thoughts on Using Mudita Pure, from a Gen Z User

    Gen Z are true digital natives. Can they manage to take a step back from constant connection & try Mudita Pure?

    Healthy Body and Mind
    Mudita Products
    Mudita Pure

    Mudita Pure Shipping Update- More devices are on the way!

    In this update, we outline our strategy on how we plan to scale up production & increase the amount of devices which are being shipped out each week.

    Mudita backstage
    Mudita Products
    Mudita Pure

    Why Selfless Love Matters

    Selfless love creates an instant connection, whether brief or eternal and even the smallest act of kindness can have far-reaching consequences.

    Togetherness
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Mudita Pure February 2022 Shipping Update

    Shipping has resumed & new Mudita Pure devices are being shipped every week.

    Mudita Products
    Mudita backstage
    Mudita Pure

    Discover Why Unplugging is the Best Way to Recharge

    Sometimes, when things get to be “too much,” the best way to recharge & unwind is with an offline strategy. Discover the art of disconnection!

    Digital minimalism
    Focus and productivity
    Healthy Body and Mind
    Meditation and mindfulness

    An invitation to the Breath Festival in Warsaw

    Join Mudita at the Breath Festival in Warsaw this weekend: Jan 21-23

    Healthy Body and Mind
    Mindful Breathing
    Meditation and mindfulness

    January 2022 Production Update

    We are back on track with production & shipping.

    Mudita backstage
    Mudita Pure

    Mindful approach to New Year's resolutions

    Although mindfulness is indeed rooted in the present moment, it can help us step in to the New Year with more peace & clarity.

    Healthy Body and Mind
    Meditation and mindfulness

    FLOW STATE: Discover the ultimate secret to productivity

    What is FLOW state & how can it help you get more things done.

    Focus and productivity
    Digital minimalism

    First Shipments of Mudita Pure Dispatched to Backers!

    Mudita begins shipments of its much-anticipated, award-winning minimalist feature phone to its early Backers.

    Mudita Products
    Mudita backstage

    MuditaOS goes from Developer Preview to FULLY Open Source

    The wait is OVER! Both MuditaOS & Mudita Center code is now FULLY Open Source!

    Mudita Pure
    Mudita Products

    Final NPI Update: firm mass production & shipping dates

    We know you’re all looking forward to receiving your Mudita Pure, so we have some firm mass production & shipping dates to share with you.

    Mudita backstage
    Mudita Products
    Mudita Pure

    5 reasons to switch to an alarm clock

    Find out why switching to an alarm clock may be the secret to a better night's sleep!

    Healthy Body and Mind
    Sleep
    Wellness
    Mudita Products

    Mudita Harmony & Mudita Bell Design/Development story

    In a world of constant connection and ever-present technology, making mindful choices, for better sleep, positively impacts our health and overall well-being.

    Mudita Products
    Sleep

    October Mudita Pure Production & Development update

    We're back with another exciting update. We're almost at the finish line!

    Mudita backstage
    Mudita Products

    Why you shouldn't sleep with your phone under the pillow

    Are you sleeping with a phone under your pillow? Is that dangerous for your health? Are there other ways to wake up on time?

    Healthy Body and Mind
    Sleep

    Mudita Pure August/September Production Update

    Here's a new update to let you know where we are in the development of Mudita Pure.

    Mudita backstage
    Mudita Pure

    July 2021 Mudita Pure Development/Production update

    It’s that time again! A new month means more progress and development when it comes to Mudita Pure.

    Mudita Pure
    Mudita backstage

    We’re not that busy, we’re just distracted

    We're not as busy as we think we are!

    Digital minimalism
    Focus and productivity

    June 2021 Mudita Pure Production/ Development update

    Things are moving forward quite quickly! We’ll do our best to update you on all of our progress. 

    Mudita backstage
    Mudita Pure

    Reflections on Minimalism: Expectations vs. Reality

    At its core, minimalism isn’t anything complicated. It's a very simple idea. It’s intentional simplicity.

    Minimalism
    Healthy Body and Mind

    Is remote work here to stay?

    As the global pandemic shuttered cities, emptied offices and accelerated existing trends in remote work, most of us moved our lives online.

    Focus and productivity

    Mudita Pure May 2021 development and production update

    We know that you are eagerly awaiting the delivery of Mudita Pure, so we would like to share our most recent progress with you.

    Mudita backstage
    Mudita Pure

    How ‘Zoom hoodies'​ remind me not to judge

    Zoom, as well as other video-conferencing software, has helping us stay connected, however, it has also given rise to some peculiar habits.

    Focus and productivity

    iF Design Award 2021 for Mudita Pure

    We're excited to announce that Mudita Pure, our minimalist E Ink phone, has been honored with another prominent award!

    Mudita Pure
    Mudita backstage

    Cell phones without internet access, why should we use them?

    Smartphones may be here to stay, but there are plenty of reasons to make the switch to a less-mainstream feature phone or a more mindful phone.

    Digital minimalism
    Mudita Pure
    Mindful Use of Technology
    E Ink Technology

    Mudita Pure April production & development update

    Here’s a summary of the progress we’ve made in the last month and our plans for the upcoming weeks.

    Mudita backstage
    Mudita Pure

    The Algorithm Effect: How algorithms influence our decisions

    Algorithms. They are everywhere. And they can even go rouge. Whether we are aware of it or not, algorithms have become a ubiquitous part of our everyday lives.

    Digital minimalism
    Privacy and security
    Mudita Pure

    Predictive texting: The need for speed

    Becoming accustomed to predictive text software may have some, unconsidered, albeit, far-reaching consequences, especially in younger individuals. 

    Focus and productivity
    Mudita Pure

    New production schedule, and unfortunately - further delay

    We are truly sorry to announce that due to the circumstances which we will further cover in this update, we have to postpone the release date of Mudita Pure.

    Mudita Pure

    Everything I know about mindfulness, I learned from my dog

    Dogs know: a wandering mind is an unhappy mind. Dogs are undeniably remarkable mindfulness teachers, if we take the time to notice the lessons.

    Healthy Body and Mind
    Meditation and mindfulness

    E Ink and The Eyestrain Debate

    The matte screen of an E ink display, like in Mudita Pure, does not trigger visual strain in the same way as staring at an LCD screen does.

    Healthy Body and Mind
    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Kompakt

    Mudita Pure Production Update - February

    With a lot of activities moving forward in the Mudita Pure production process, we’re here with another update.

    Mudita Pure
    Mudita backstage

    Complexities to Relationships in the Digital Age.

    Relationships are complex; whether you choose to live hyper-connected to your digital devices or choose a more basic, unplugged, analog type of life.

    Healthy Body and Mind

    Our Digital Lives: The Power of Privacy

    Consumers are expecting privacy, and if companies fail to provide adequate safeguards, they will find someone who can.

    Mudita backstage
    Mudita Pure
    Privacy and security
    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Kompakt

    The Lure of Geolocation

    Convenience always comes at a cost. Every click you make, Every step you take, Someone’s watching you.

    Mudita Pure
    Privacy and security

    Mudita Pure development: Production update

    Over the last couple of weeks, our team members have been able to test the Mudita Pure in real life.

    Mudita backstage
    Mudita Pure

    Little cards with huge impact

    Mindfulness is a mind exercise, intended not only for people experiencing difficulties coping with stress and negative emotions.

    Meditation and mindfulness

    Mudita Pure: Production update

    We have 60 fully functional Mudita Pure devices in our hands!

    Mudita Pure
    Mudita backstage

    How technology has upended the human experience

    Somehow, technology missed the memo that deep down, humans want to be treated as a priority instead of an option.

    Healthy Body and Mind
    Digital minimalism
    Mindful Use of Technology
    Mudita Products
    Mudita Kompakt

    MuditaOS goes Open Source - join the Developer Preview!

    We’re happy to announce that we’re open-sourcing MuditaOS - our operating system for Mudita Pure.

    Mudita Pure
    Mudita Products
    Mudita backstage

    Mudita Pure: Important update about the production calendar

    The latest tests revealed a problem, which we need to fix before starting the mass production. It means that we are forced to revise our production calendar.

    Mudita Pure
    Mudita backstage

    Mudita Pure: Production update & shipping dates

    The progress we’ve made in the last weeks allows us to give you the information we’ve been all waiting for: the shipping dates of Mudita Pure.

    Mudita backstage

    Pebble Gray or Charcoal Black?

    As we’re getting ready for the release of the phone, we’ve opened pre-orders of Mudita Pure on our website.

    Mudita backstage

    Live updates on the Breath initiative

    In this blogpost we will be publishing the latest updates about Breath development.

    Mudita backstage

    Mudita Harmony Update : Finalizing the details

    As we have just crossed another milestone in Mudita Harmony development, we are ready to share some sneak peeks with you.

    Mudita backstage
    Sleep

    Mudita Pure with the Iron A'Design Award 2020

    Mudita Pure phone has been granted the Iron A' Design Award in Digital and Electronic Devices Design Category.

    Mudita backstage

    An Introduction to Meditation: Self-Awareness in Hard Times

    Introduction to zen meditation with Zen Master Alexander Poraj-Żakiel that will help you regain balance and focus on the present moment.

    Meditation and mindfulness

    The Concept of Slowness and Mudita

    As a humane technology company, by providing solutions making users' everyday lives more mindful and slow, we’ve got slowness in our DNA.

    Mudita backstage

    The Kickstarter campaign of Mudita Pure is finished!

    We are happy to inform you that our debut product campaign on Kickstarter was a success, exceeding our initial goal by 262%, thanks to more than 1,000 backers!

    Mudita backstage

    Where does the price of Mudita Pure come from?

    We want to thank all of you that follow and support Mudita. It shows us that our mission is shared by many people all over the world.

    Mudita backstage

    Michal, the founder of Mudita, tells his incredible story

    Personal experiences of the founder of Mudita had a major impact on the decision of establishing it. We asked Michal to tell his story in a short documentary.

    Mudita backstage